Orlando maldonado

Monterrey / 06.22.2021 04:09:21

The Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) was the one who challenged the governor’s election in order to declare its nullity, by alleging that Samuel García, winner of the contest, incurred in financing of illicit origin and political violence due to gender.

The foregoing, based on what was published in the list of agreements of the State Electoral Court (TEE) yesterday, in which, Sylvia Janeth López Elizondo, state leader of said party, manifests a judgment of disagreement in the result recorded in the state tally record of the election of the governor, the declaration of validity and delivery of the proof of majority to Samuel Garcia “For serious violations of the electoral regulations, intentional and decisive” committed during the electoral process, the closed period and the day of the day electoral.

“JI-133/2021 Parts: Sylvia Janeth López Elizondo vs Nuevo León State Electoral Commission. Plaintiff promotes non-conformity judgment against: ‘… the result recorded in the state tally record of the election of the governor of the State of Nuevo León, the declaration of validity and delivery of proof of majority to the candidate Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepúlveda, for serious violations of the electoral regulations, fraudulent and decisive, committed during the electoral process, the closed period and the day of the electoral day, which put in doubt the constitutional and legality of said elections; In this regard, the plaintiff is warned to clarify his claim, ‘”says the summary in the list of agreements.

As revealed MILLENNIUM this Monday, sources close to the case announced that the PRD considered “serious” the alleged financing of illicit origin in the campaign of Samuel Garcia, in addition to having fallen into political violence based on gender based on a ruling issued by the Specialized Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation.

.

.