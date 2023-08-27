A white supremacist killed three people this Saturday in the city of Jacksonville, in the north of the state of Florida. (USA). The subject had been seen at a nearby university, from where he fled to the Dollar General store.

The murderer used a long rifle and a Palmetto brand pistol on which he had painted a swastika, according to an image shown at a press conference by Sheriff TK Walters, who also specified that he had left “a manifesto” at his home with messages of hate and that the killings were “racially motivated”.

The governor of Florida issued a statement condemning the events and implied that the dead were black, explaining that the murderer “he chose the victims according to their race, something totally unacceptable“, before “choosing the coward’s way out and shooting himself rather than face the consequences of his act.”

🇺🇸 | NOW: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Jacksonville incident: “The bastard who did this was racially motivated. He targeted his victims because of their race.” pic.twitter.com/EE3uKsx75G — UHNPlus (@UHN_Plus) August 26, 2023

“It is a dark day in the history of Jacksonville. There is no place for hate in this community,” said the sheriff, releasing the first details and showing the weapons used by the murderer.

The mayor, Donna Deagan, present at the appearance, also confirmed the reasons: “It is a crime loaded with hate. We have to do everything possible to deter this type of hate.”

It is unknown who the victims are, who were apparently randomly chosen by the man inside a Dollar General store chain.although according to some local media he also fired at cars that were passing by in the vicinity.

“This is unacceptable. One shooting is too many, but these mass shootings are really hard to bear,” the mayor said.

Shooter had been to university before

The subject had been seen minutes before hanging around the library of the Edward Waters University. Sources assured that there he would have put on a bulletproof vest.

The security of the educational institution tried to stop him, but the designated shooter fled and was later reported entering the Dollar General store, near the campus.

The university issued a security alert, ordering students to stay in their residence halls until the situation is cleared up. “According to preliminary reports, no students, teachers or staff were involved” in the shooting, they said.

Dollar General store describes what happened as a tragedy

The Dollar General store chain rejected the crime and considered it a “senseless act of violence.”

“Supporting our Jacksonville employees and the DG family impacted by this tragedy is a top priority. We work closely with the authorities,” they said in a statement to the chain. CBS.

