Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, 86, admitted to the intensive care unit of a Milan hospital, suffers from “chronic myeloid leukemia”His doctors reported this Thursday, who specified that it is not an “acute” form.

The elderly politician and communications magnate is being treated for a “lung infection” caused by “a chronic hematological condition that he has been carrying for a long time: chronic myelomonocytic leukemia,” says the first medical bulletin released since his hospitalization on Wednesday. .

The Chronic myeloid leukemia is a form of blood cancer that usually appears in people over 60 years of age and mainly in men.

The magnate’s doctors specified that the disease has not evolved into “acute leukemia” and that he is subjected to a “specialized cytoreductive treatment” against the lung infection, according to the medical bulletin signed by professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri.

Berlusconi was implicated in various scandals.

nicknamed the “immortal” for his political longevityhis urgent hospitalization the day before aroused much concern due to his weight in Italian politics, the economy and society.

“I hope he has the strength to resist this last blow that has a sinister name, leukemia,” the Vice Minister of Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi, a long-standing friend of Silvio Berlusconi, had advanced.

The media magnate, elected senator in the last elections, is in fragile health and in recent years has had to go in and out of the hospital several times.

On Wednesday he was urgently admitted to the cardiology unit of the San Raffaele Hospital with respiratory problems and low levels of oxygen in his blood. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, a member of Forza Italia, told Rai Uno radio that he spoke to the tycoon’s doctor in the morning. “He told me that Silvio Berlusconi had a quiet night, that his situation is stable,” he said.

A fragile health for Silvio Berlusconi

Early on, several members of his family, the only ones authorized to see him, went to the hospital this Thursday, located on the outskirts of the Lombard capital. They included his brother, Paolo, his eldest daughter, Marina, and his youngest son, Luigi.

At the end of March, the tycoon spent four days in the same hospital, one of the most prestigious on the peninsula, to undergo a series of check-ups and medical examinations.

“I returned to work (…) I am ready and determined, as always, to commit myself for the country that I love,” he had written on social networks on Friday.

On Sunday he posted a photo smiling in front of a sprawling field of tulips at his luxurious villa in Arcore, northern Italy..

Having dominated Italian politics for decades, the “Cavaliere” now appears physically diminished during his rare public appearances.

The era marked by its famous erotic evenings to the rhythm of “bunga bunga” with beautiful young women who aspired to be stars, is over.

An ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right party, his party has less than 10 percent support, according to polls.

“I wish you sincere and affectionate wishes for a speedy recovery,” Meloni wrote in a tweet. Berlusconi, who entered politics in 1994, served as prime minister for a total of nine years between that year and 2011, and dominated his country’s politics for two decades, despite the sex scandals and legal troubles that tarnished his image. .

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

