After they caught Shakira together with one of the most relevant actors in hollywoodTom Cruise, during an event of the Formula 1both artists excited their fans with the possibility of a new sentimental relationship.

However, it has begun to circulate that supposedly the Colombian star is already tired of the constant flirting that he receives from the protagonist of ‘Mission Impossible‘.

According to statements from sources close to the 46-year-old from Barranquilla, Tom Cruise is “extremely interested in looking for it”, but at the moment she is focused on her children, so she does not want to have anything with the actor beyond friendship.

“When friends are in Miami, they get together. The press wants to create a romance, but she has known Tom for a long time. She is focused on her family, ”she recounted a friendship with the ‘Waka Waka’ interpreter for ‘Page Six’.

But that’s not all, but the source also detailed that Tom Cruise has many details with the singer, making it clear that he wants to have an affair with her.

That is why another friend of the Colombian explained that Shakira feels too “flattered” but really does not feel interested in a relationship, and is even looking for a way to reject it without having to “embarrass” him.

“She doesn’t want to embarrass or upset him, but there’s no attraction or romance on her part, she was just being friendly. She is flattered, but not interested,” she recounted.

In fact, this information would have been supported by a person very close to Cruise, who indicated that the actor thinks he has a “royal connection” with the ex-partner of Gerard Piquéso he has come to consider her to have a serious relationship with her.

“He has known Shakira for years, but this was the first time he had dated her in a relaxed environment, and he came away convinced that they had a real connection that they needed to build. Finding the right person and making it last has been a real struggle for me. Tom”.

It must be remembered that it was on May 6 when Shakira and Tom Cruise blew up the internet with their closeness during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the city of Miami, a place where they were very happy, where the eldest son of the artist, Milan.

