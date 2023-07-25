Shakira starred in a great moment during the night of the Youth Awards in Puerto Rico by becoming the most awarded female artist for your work throughout this year.

The interpreter of ‘Acrostic‘ was recognized as ‘change agent‘ for his great social work with the ‘Pies Descalzos’ foundation, where he gave an emotional speech that he also dedicated to his little ones, Sasha and Milanwho accompanied her to the event.

“To be an agent of change, you just have to differentiate what is good from what is bad. You just have to believe that it is possible to change things and not let anyone tell you otherwise. That is power and you, the youth, have that power”, he said, later adding: “And if you are angry and if exclusion makes you uncomfortable, and if you do not allow yourself to be anesthetized by the pain of others and if you raise your voice and do not lower your arms, then I can rest assured that my children and that you are and will be the hope of many and you are also and will be the true agents of change”.

Although not everything was pleasant for the 46-year-old Colombian singer, since it seems that Shakira heard that the friends of Clara Chia they have a group called ‘pijaamigas‘, where the young women defend the couple from Gerard Piqué and refer to Shakira as a ‘witch’, ‘old’ and ‘menopausal’, in accordance with what is indicated in the middle ‘The reason‘.

According to what begins to transcend, Shakira She would have contacted a friend in common with the father of her children to ask Clara’s friends to stop insulting her and disrespecting her.

According to some reports, the 24-year-old PR spoke to the girls to stop insulting the celebrity, it is even said that the Catalan spoke to Piqué so that her children stop referring to her as “dad’s employee”.

