An investigation by The Guardian newspaper revealed in the last hours that Queen Elizabeth II pressured the British government during the 70s to modify a law that allowed him to hide part of his private assets.

Journalists David Pegg and Rob Evans accessed the National Archives and discovered that a lawyer for the monarch pressured ministers to change a bill, which entered into force in 1976, to prevent their actions in different companies from being made public. .

In this way, Isabel II would have hidden private holdings and investments until 2011, at least.

The Queen of Great Britain, Elizabeth II, seated next to the Prince of Edinburgh, Philip. AP Photo

This maneuver was possible thanks to a parliamentary procedure called “consent of the queen” which establishes that ministers must advise whether or not the legislation affects the private interests of the crown and request their consent to debate it.

According to the investigation, since Elizabeth II began her reign used this mechanism to review 1,062 laws, and there is evidence to suggest that in several cases he “pressured” the government to modify them.

“The large number of laws subject to actual investigation cover matters ranging from justice, social security, pensions, race relations and food policy even obscure rules about car and hovercraft parking fees, “the Guardian article reads.

The Queen of Great Britain, Elizabeth II. AP Photo

“They included bills that affected the queen’s personal property, such as her private estates at Balmoral and Sandringham, and potentially anything that was deemed to affect her personally, “he says.

“The documents also show that on other occasions the monarch’s advisers demanded exclusions from proposed laws related to road safety and land policy that appeared to affect their properties, and lobbied for the government’s policy on historic sites to be modified.” he adds.

In consultation with the investigators, the representatives of the Queen they refused to say how many times it had requested modifications to legislation since he came to the throne in 1952.

The Queen of Great Britain, Elizabeth II, and the Prince of Wales, Charles. AFP photo

Royals describe the consent process as “a long-standing convention in which parliament asks the queen to give her consent … to debate bills that would affect the prerogative or interests of the crown. ”.

The investigation maintains that “some of the bills that the Queen reviewed before they were approved by parliament relate to wealth or taxes“.

“In 2014, for example, the Queen and the heir to the throne reviewed the Trustees Powers and Inheritances Bill. Two years earlier, she reviewed the Trusts (Capital and Income) Bill. Trusts are legal arrangements that wealthy families often use it to protect their assets from public and fiscal scrutiny. “

“She has also examined bills that span entire sectors of government policy-making. The Queen has examined at least 11 bills that govern railways, sometimes related to land owned by royal estates.”

“In 2013, the Queen gave her consent to the parliamentary bill to build the High Speed ​​2 rail line between London and Birmingham. Transport ministers had notified the palace that the bill affected the ‘interests of the crown’, since the department needed to acquire 21 parcels of the property of the crown during the construction of the line “.

Hiding your fortune

Journalists Pegg and Evans detail how Elizabeth II pressured the government of Edward heath in 1973 to hide his fortune from the public.

The initiative sought to prevent investors from secretly accumulating significant stakes in publicly traded companies by acquiring their shares through shell companies. In this frame, the rule required that the identities of potential buyers be always disclosed.

According to the papers, the queen feared that this transparency law could allow the British people to find out everything about their finances. To avoid this, he sent one of his lawyers to pressure the government to make changes.

Matthew farrer, then a partner of the law firm Farrer & Co, proposed that this law not affect the monarch, arguing that “any disclosure of the beneficial ownership of the shares by the crown, even if it is limited to the directors of the company, is potentially embarrassing, due to the risk of leaks ”.

The government complied with his request and included a clause that allowed certain companies not to have to declare the identity of shareholders and thus it would be avoided to know where the fortune of the queen came from.

The bill was signed into law by the Harold Wilson Labor government in 1976.

“It is believed that the exemption helped to hide the queen’s private fortune until at least 2011,” noted The Guardian explaining that the exemption was granted almost immediately to a company called Bank of England Nominees Limited operated by people of high level of the Bank of England.

The newspaper also indicated that the company closed four years ago without making a public surrender of its activities.