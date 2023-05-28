Last December, the prince harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made a big fuss after they launched a documentary film on the platform of Netflix where they make strong statements about the British royal family.

And it is that the Dukes of Sussex They recounted what their life was like and how it has changed since they decided to renounce the royal family, and given the resounding success of the content, it is thought that the platform will continue with a movie of the couple.

The middle ‘The Sun’revealed through sources close to Harry and Meghan that both are pending to sign a new contract by a million dollar amount with Netflix where there would be the possibility of a new film being made, where the dukes tell more details about the story of their Romance.

In addition, it is thought that the statements would not be the same as the youngest son of the King Charles III and Diana Princess of Wales exhibited within her autobiographical book‘Spare‘, but this time it would tell something different.

“Both parties are excited to collaborate again, as [Harry y Meghan] they have more things to share,” revealed an insider.

“There is no doubt that they will receive a generous compensation for her (the new film), which can be very tempting,” he added, noting that the ‘Suits’ star “is really pushing the idea” while Prince Harry opts to “proceed with caution.”

In addition, the source explained that the couple is “considering the possibility and their team is discussing the money they would like to obtain for the rights to their story.

It is important to point out that the news about an alleged film by the younger brother of the prince william of wales and the former American actress, appeared just after Netflix preferred to back out on several projects that had the Duke and Duchess of Sussex working with them, including the children’s animated series, ‘Pearl‘.

It should be noted that said cartoon would be produced by the Duchess, where she would recreate important female figures throughout history, but unfortunately it was accused of plagiarism.

So far, it is only speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to take their story to the big screen because they intend to reveal in detail everything that happened inside the Buckingham Palace.

