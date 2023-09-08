Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak accused the American billionaire and owner of the Starlink satellite network, Elon Muskof facilitating the murder of civilians and children with his decision to disable satellites of this type used by the Ukrainian Army so that it could not attack the Russian fleet off the Crimean coast.

“Sometimes a mistake is much more than a mistake. By not allowing, with interference in the Starlinks, the Ukrainian drones to destroy a part of the Russian military fleet, Elon Musk allowed this fleet to launch Kalibr missiles at Ukrainian cities”Podoliak wrote on the X social network, which is also owned by Musk.

The adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, who is often in charge of communicating the toughest and most uncomfortable positions of the Volodymyr Zelensky administration, added that “There are civilians, children dying” as a result of that decision by Musk.

Podoliak posted this message after a new Musk biography has revealed that Starlink’s owner asked his engineers to disable Starlink satellites used by Ukraine to thwart an attack by Ukrainian forces against the Russian military fleet off the Crimean coast.

According to the book, Musk ignored the pleas of the Ukrainians to restore connectivity and ended up frustrating the attack.

The billionaire would have made this decision for fear that Russia would respond with nuclear weapons to an attack on Crimea. Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Crimea by various means without a nuclear response from Russia.

Musk criticized the arms shipments to Ukraine and has called on kyiv to cede part of its territory to Russia.

The entrepreneur of South African origin He has also received reproaches for joking on his social network with Russian leaders known for their virulent attacks on Ukrainians as Dmitri Medvedev.

The Ukrainian presidential adviser has attributed Musk’s attitude towards Ukraine to “ignorance and a huge ego”.

“The question, however, remains there: Why do some people so desperately want to defend war criminals?Podoliak wrote.

EFE