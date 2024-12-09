Although it is not often taken into account, the place one chooses to live has a lot to do with well-being and quality of life. In fact, there is often an aspiration to live close to nature, whether the mountain or the seabut it usually remains a dream because the pace of today’s life forces almost everyone to live in cities.

However, science has discovered that live with sea views It not only has advantages for the photos we post on our social networks, but also for our health.

British scientists have discovered that middle-aged and older people who live near the sea, lakes or rivers (so-called ‘blue spaces’) are less likely to suffer from age-related mental decline. Specifically, they had a 13.2% lower risk of cognitive impairment, measured through memory tests and reaction times, according to research published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety.

Moist air against pollution

The neurology experts behind the research say that humid air around large bodies of water can limit air pollution which has previously been linked to age-related mental decline.









The results of tests carried out on 35,669 men and women from the huge UK Biobank database were compared with home addresses and proximity to lakes, rivers or the sea. The experts measured memory, reaction times, and verbal and numerical reasoning..

Exposure to air pollution was calculated for each household. The researchers also took into account a number of factors, from age, education and weight to diet, blood pressure and alcohol consumption habits.

The surprising results showed that The more blue space there is around the house, the less the mental deterioration. People with high levels of blue space within 300 meters of their home had a 13.2% lower risk of cognitive decline.

The sea reduces anxiety and stress levels

In addition, they tend to have lower levels of anxiety and stress. According to researchers, this is because the ocean acts as a kind of “protective zone” that promotes psychological well-being. Thanks to the presence of the sound of the waves and the relaxing salty breeze, people experience a significant reduction in stress and are able to live happier and with greater mental calm.

Likewise, the researchers indicated that exposure to sunlight improves the mood of people with homes near the coast, since the increase in vitamin D in the body contributes to the reduction of symptoms of depression. Additionally, spending time outdoors helps the brain relax and reduce the stress of everyday life.

“Our research suggests, for the first time, that people from poorer households living near the coast experience fewer symptoms of mental health disorders. When it comes to mental health, this ‘buffer’ zone could play a useful role in helping to level the playing field between people on high and low incomes,” explained Dr Jo Garrett, who led the study. study.

Connect with natural spaces

If you do not have the possibility of leaving urban areas, health professionals recommend connecting with natural spaces as often as possible.

For example, a simple 30 minute walk by a park or a square can cover the daily quota of connection with the environment and make up for the lack that appears due to geographical reasons.