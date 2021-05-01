Journalist Jimmy Chinchay He has been recovering favorably from the coronavirus, according to his brother Sergio Chinchay through Facebook.

The relative surprised by giving good news to the journalist’s followers and friends. In addition, he gave some details about his state of health.

Assured that Jimmy Chinchay can now breathe without the mechanical ventilator; however, he is still in the intensive care unit for prevention.

“I want to tell you that he has been recovering little by little from COVID, his evolution day after day is favorable. Two days ago, the mechanical ventilator was removed, its saturation is acceptable and it is stable. It is still in ICU, but provisionally until he recovers well and can go to the floor, but his evolution has been favorable. “, wrote Sergio Chinchay.

In a moment, the Canal N journalist was able to communicate with his brother , to whom he expressed his gratitude for the samples of support he has received in this difficult stage that involves facing COVID-19.

“Today I contacted him and he is aware of all the affection they have for him … Jimmy Chinchay sent you many greetings and is very grateful with everyone who has cared about him. There is only a short time before I can leave the ICU, with the blessing of God and the attention of the doctors is that it is possible to get ahead “, concluded Sergio Chinchay’s announcement.

Channel N reporter and host Jimmy Chinchay has been battling COVID-19 since the second week of April. Since then, the journalist has received the affection of his friends, colleagues and followers, who hope that his health will soon improve.

“Jimmy is a very happy person, he has a physical characteristic that is his smile, he shines, he has always shone with his smile. What I really admire about him is the emotion that he puts when transmitting, he loves to talk to the camera, to the public. We all miss his good vibes, his energy, his example of not just sitting here, but going out and looking for the news, ”commented journalist Melissa Perchiera.

“Jimmy we have to eat our puddings, our Shawarma, all of that. Sometimes we would go out to eat some little things, we waited for it. A hug for Jimmy ”, joked Ítalo Rodríguez, one of the Canal N cameramen.

