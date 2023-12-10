Although it has gone unnoticed by many, there is a show on Apple TV that has earned its own audience, Foundation, which according to television experts has unfortunately gone from a great peak to falling to the ground, which could be partly exaggerated by the public. And although it is somewhat demotivating, it seems that they do not want to give up regarding the plot that is expected to have some type of resolution in the future.

That's how it is, Manzana has confirmed that there is already a third season in production, with episodes of the same caliber in terms of audio quality, images and with a script that apparently will improve while the respective manager is working on it. Even with a thank you from the showrunner, since at the end of the day the company founded by Steve Jobs is the one that is going to release the budget to give it shape.

Here what was mentioned by David S. Goyer, showrunner of Foundation:

I'm delighted that Apple has given us the opportunity to continue Asimov's groundbreaking, galactic saga. This time, the stakes for the Foundation and the Empire are even higher, as the Mule takes center stage, alongside fan favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnificent Giganticus.

The same way, Apple TV+'s Matt Cherniss commented the following:

We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, imaginative and action-packed adaptation that David and the rest of the talented creative team and cast have brought to life from day one. Watching Foundation become a global hit has been beyond exciting, as audiences around the world continue to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can't wait for everyone to experience what's in store for both old and new characters during season three.

This is the synopsis of Foundation:

A young woman leaves her home planet behind to undertake an epic mission that begins in the heart of the Empire, the dynasty that rules the galaxy with an iron fist. The Foundation begins its long journey to Terminus and, along the way, Gaal and Raych become increasingly close. The Empire faces a difficult decision.

Remember that you can now watch the first two seasons of the show. The third season does not yet have a confirmed date.

Editor's note: It is rare that opportunities are given to series that do not generate, since they normally give them necks even though they have no conclusion and fail people. Hopefully, for the fortune of the followers, the third wave of Foundation chapters achieve excellence.