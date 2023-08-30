Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed an interesting statistic among users of DualSense Edge. In a presentation at the CEDEC 2023 computer entertainment conference held in Japan, the general manager of SIEKensei Akiyama, revealed that users of DualSense edge they spend more time playing than players using “other controls”.

According to data collected by sony and reported by 4Gamer (via ResetEra), users of edge they play for an average of 30 hours more per month than other users, with an average of 18 sessions. Apparently, users of edge they also play an average of 1.3 more games per month than other users. The presentation does not mention what other controls/users have been considered, but it is safe to assume that the DualSense standard is one of them.

users of edge they are “playing longer, more often, and playing more game titles,” Akiyama said. Sony conducted its survey between November 2020 and May 2023. The DualSense Edgewhich is more expensive, launched on January 26, 2023. The peripheral is billed as the “first ultra-customizable controller for PlayStation“, designed with a focus on high performance and customization.

sony revealed that the most used feature is button mapping, followed by stick sensitivity. Gamers are also using the ability to save multiple profiles to suit different games.

According to Circana, which tracks sales data in the United States, the DualSense Edge It is the best selling accessory of 2023 so far.

Via: Engadget

Editor’s note: If I spent almost five thousand pesos on a control, I would definitely use it for everything I could, even to direct a submersible to visit the Tita… what?