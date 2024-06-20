The franchise of dragon ball has gone through many evolutions in terms of characters, and some of them are the iconic villains who made life impossible for Goku and his friends, and for many the definitive favorite is cellwho faced Gohan in a final meeting that had many children on the edge of their seats. And something that always surprised people was the number of phases he had until he reached the perfect appearance, which was considered invincible until he awakened the hidden power of Super Saiyan 2.
A very interesting fact was recently revealed, since the creator of the brand, Akira Toriyama, had planned to provide one more phase to his transformation, which could be perfectly placed in a horror-style anime, but in the end it was not used in the final volumes of the manga and therefore did not make it into the anime. The person who ultimately caused the model to be discarded was the editor of Toriyama, Yu Kondoso in the end there was only a sketch that will scare the bravest.
Here you can see it:
Here is a description of the character:
Cell is a character from the manga and anime series Dragon Ball Z, created by Akira Toriyama. He is one of the main antagonists during the “Android Saga” and the “Cell Saga”. He was created by Dr. Gero, a scientist from the Red Ribbon organization, using cells from several powerful warriors, including Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Frieza, and his father, King Cold.
It can absorb the life energy of other beings through its tail and, in the case of Androids 17 and 18, it can integrate them into its body to evolve. Thanks to Piccolo’s cells, Cell can regenerate any part of his body, as long as his core is intact. He has access to a wide range of techniques, including Goku’s Kamehameha, Piccolo’s Makankōsappō, and the ability to create Cell Jrs., small versions of himself.
He becomes the main villain, seeking to achieve his perfect form and test his power in a tournament called the “Cell Games.” During the games, he faces several Z warriors, including Goku, Vegeta and finally Gohan, who manages to defeat him with a powerful Kamehameha. He is remembered as one of Dragon Ball Z’s most iconic villains due to his complexity, his multiple forms, and his crucial role in one of the series’ most exciting sagas.
Author’s note: Cell was always one of the most interesting villains because of his peculiar time travel that confused us all and we still don’t make much sense of it. Still, his arc was filled more with intrigue than actually fighting.
