The franchise of dragon ball has gone through many evolutions in terms of characters, and some of them are the iconic villains who made life impossible for Goku and his friends, and for many the definitive favorite is cellwho faced Gohan in a final meeting that had many children on the edge of their seats. And something that always surprised people was the number of phases he had until he reached the perfect appearance, which was considered invincible until he awakened the hidden power of Super Saiyan 2.

A very interesting fact was recently revealed, since the creator of the brand, Akira Toriyama, had planned to provide one more phase to his transformation, which could be perfectly placed in a horror-style anime, but in the end it was not used in the final volumes of the manga and therefore did not make it into the anime. The person who ultimately caused the model to be discarded was the editor of Toriyama, Yu Kondoso in the end there was only a sketch that will scare the bravest.

