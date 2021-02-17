Bees are capable of solve a mathematical equation without using numbers, a discovery that could be used to develop smarter artificial intelligence, according to new research from the University of Sheffield.

The results reveal that the bee brain has evolved to be able to distinguish between numerical values ​​using visual cues instead of complex cognitive processing of numbers.

The ability to use digits is a powerful human cognitive ability, but for now, its full sophistication cannot be replicated through AI with current procedures.

“This does not mean that bees or other non-verbal insects cannot understand numbers, but it does suggest that they use non-numerical properties to solve math problems they often face whether such information is available, ”said Dr. Hadi Maboudi, lead author of the paper based at the University of Sheffield.

Since animals are often very good at finding efficient and sometimes unexpected solutions to problems, it is worth figuring out which of their shortcuts could be useful for developing autonomous machines, the researchers estimate.

In the study, carried out by researchers from the University’s Department of Computer Science, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, they point out that these insects use continuous non-numerical signals to solve a mathematical problem.

“The results of our study show that animals are incredibly intelligent and can solve tasks effectively and unexpectedly. This will be very practical in the future of artificial intelligence to design intelligent animal-based machines that have evolved for some particular tasks, “said MaBouDi.

The method used to solve it could be used to design more sophisticated machines based on the brain of animals, which have evolved to find the simplest and most efficient way to perform certain tasks.

For this experiment, the bees were individually trained to identify signs with different number shapes.

Some learned to find a sugary treat on the posters that had the most shapes on display, while others found the sugary treat on the posters that showed the fewest shapes.

Since these visual signals are, from a computational perspective, simpler for a bee’s brain to process, is also a more efficient way for an AIInstead of going for an intricate number sequence in your programming, use simpler forms.

The study included Professor James Marshall of the University of Sheffield, who leads the Brains on Board research project that seeks to reverse engineer the brains of bees to develop new approaches to artificial intelligence.

“Demonstrating that animals are smart enough to do things that we assume only humans could do is very interesting, but keep in mind that nature often finds the simplest possible solution to a problem,” says Marshall.

