Monday, August 7, 2023
They reveal shocking video of the murder of an athlete for stealing his cell phone in Valledupar

August 7, 2023
in Sports
They reveal shocking video of the murder of an athlete for stealing his cell phone in Valledupar

Video of murder in Valledupar

The moment of the murder of Pedro Reyes.

Photo:

Screenshots

The moment of the murder of Pedro Reyes.

In the recording, the anxiety of the moment in which the athlete was finished is perceived.

How Pedro Reyes was identified the athlete from Monteria who was murdered in the preamble to the Valledupar Half Marathon for stealing his cell phone.

(Athlete is murdered for stealing his cell phone a few hours after competing in the Half Marathon).

According to the authorities, the 42-year-old man died as a result of the injuries left by an armed attack in Plaza Alfonso López.

And now, after the impact of the news, it was known on social networks a security camera video of the moment of the murder.

The moment of the murder of an athlete in Valledupar

The athlete died after the attempted robbery.

Photo:

Courtesy, Video Screenshot

In the recording spread, it is seen that the events occurred around 3:45 pm, this Saturday.

As has been known, Pedro Reyes, who had just received his kit for the Valledupar Half Marathon, was a victim of theft. And, in the middle of the assault, he was attacked with a firearm.

The commander (e) of the Cesar Police, Colonel Eduardo Chamorro Pinzón, reported that: “Mr. Pedro Julio Reyes was a victim of theft. By resisting, the offender causes his death. The quadrant patrol manages to find the whereabouts of a suspicious person.”

In the video of the moment, the anguish after the shots is perceived.

Although he was rushed to a medical center, Reyes ended up dying from gunshot wounds.

SPORTS

