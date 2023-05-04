The US Federal Trade Commission claims that Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids messaging app, even misrepresenting how much access it gave app developers to private data of the users.

As a result, the commission (known as the FTC for its acronym in English) on Wednesday proposed sweeping changes to a 2020 privacy order with Facebook, which would prohibit the social network from profiting from the data it collects from users under 18 years of age. This would include data collected through your virtual reality products. The FTC asserted that the company has not fully complied with the 2020 order.

Facebook’s parent company Meta would also be subject to other limitations, such as on its use of facial recognition technology, and would be required to provide more privacy protections to its users.

“Facebook has repeatedly broken its privacy promises,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Consumer Protection Agency. “The company’s recklessness has endangered young users, and Facebook has to answer for its failures.”

Meta called the announcement a “political maneuver.”

“Despite three years of ongoing engagement with the FTC around our settlement, we have not been given any opportunity to debate this unprecedented new theory. Let’s be clear about what the FTC is trying to do: Usurp the authority of Congress to set industry-wide rules and instead single out an American company while allowing Chinese companies, like TikTok, to operate without restrictions on the territory. American,” Meta said in a statement.

The Menlo Park, California-based company added that it will “vigorously fight” the FTC’s actions.

Facebook launched Messenger Kids in 2017, pitching it as a way for kids to exchange messages with family and friends authorized by their parents. The app doesn’t give kids a Facebook or Messenger account. Instead, it works as an extension of your parent’s account, with parents in control of things like who their kids can chat with.

At the time, Facebook said Messenger Kids would not display ads or collect data for marketing purposes, although it would collect some information it said was necessary to run the service.