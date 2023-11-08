The relationship of the Spanish Clara Chía Marti and the former soccer player Barcelona Gerard Piqué It is going from strength to strength, but details are known about the start of the relationship.

Since before Piqué’s separation from the Colombian was confirmed Shakira It was known that there was a woman involved, but nothing confirmed. They were just rumors.

harsh statement

Little by little, information about Piqué’s new girlfriend became known. They met when she worked in one of the former Spanish national team defender’s companies.

Well, it was recently revealed that Clara Chía pressured Piqué to confirm publicly that he no longer had anything with the Barranquilla woman.

Shakira, Clara Chia and Piqué



Roberto Antolín, Spanish journalist, was in charge of making the revelation. He warned on the show Socialite, from Telecinco, that the pressure was strong from the Catalan on the former soccer player.

“If you want to be with me, come out and say that you are no longer with Shakira,” Clara Chía told Piqué.

