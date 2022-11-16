A series of photos went viral. Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans model known as ‘Courtney Tailor’, in which she appears covered in blood on her clothing and even on her hands.

This is because, according to information from the American newspaper ‘The New York Post’, the young woman would have stabbed her boyfriend and cryptocurrency trader Christian Obumseli to death on April 3. The events would have occurred in the condominium in which she lived in Miami Beach, United States.

This is what people mean by two americas the twisted perverted case of killa Karen “Courtney Tailor” The police are actually allowing her to have an emotional moment with her dogs… after stabbing a black man to death you can see dogs licking his blood off of her police watch!!! pic.twitter.com/cU162Xnngn —ReV (@KingFuseLit) April 9, 2022

You can see in one of the snapshots the extremely affected 26-year-old girl; In addition to having her clothes with various traces of blood belonging to her former partner.

It can be seen how the 26-year-old’s clothes are covered in dried blood. See also Maduro's government has three months to respond to the ICC Photo: Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office

Likewise, the Miami authorities revealed photographs, in which you can see the alleged crime scene. These photos show a room in the model’s residence with the floor covered in blood, as well as a serrated knife, with which Clooney would have stabbed Obumseli.

Another photo shows the young woman’s hands, which also have traces of dried blood, in addition to having only one acrylic nail on the index finger of her left hand. The others would have fallen during the fight against her partner.

However, it was also revealed that the young woman suffered injuries during the confrontation with Obumseli, since in another snapshot several injuries are revealed in the neckline area.

The information handled by the US media and the authorities indicates that Clenney and Obumseli had a very contentious relationship, to the point that they went to blows on numerous occasions.

Courtney Clenney would have earned around three million dollars since 2020, according to the Miami-Dade District Attorney’s Office.

Khalil Quinan, a prosecutor belonging to this section, stated in legal documents that the model’s fortune could be a risk in the face of an escape, since the defendant is currently behind bars while her trial continues, according to ‘The New York Post’.

Photo of the defendant showing wound marks on her chest. Photo: Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office

Likewise, he declared that Clenney would have transferred more than a million dollars to his father after stabbing Obumseli with the aim of hiding part of his assets during the investigation against him.

Jermaine Brieño, a Miami Police detective, initially assured that the defendant murdered her ex-partner in self-defense, according to what the model would have said when questioned. Nevertheless, the text messages written by the murdered man and his calls to 911 while he was dying were the evidence that made him change his concept of the events.

“I learned that Christian was always the one trying to defuse the situation,” Briceño said. “Based on the messages and everything else. He was always the one who got hurt. And the defendant is the one who cannot control herself”.

Currently, both the investigation and the trial are still ongoing. Meanwhile, the defendant was called to testify before the judge on November 16.

