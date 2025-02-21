A study published in the magazine Journal of the American Chemical Society He has revealed What smell the Egyptian mummiesnot only today, but shortly after being embalmed.

The study has been signed by conservatives of the Egyptian Museum of Cairowhere the nine mummies studied, and researchers from Slovenia, Poland and the United Kingdom come from.

In their conclusions, scientists say that the Egyptian mummies were embalmed in scented oils and waxes for their trip to the beyond, and that they still give off A pleasant smell today.

Centuries after being carefully prepared for death, mummies still produce a smell described as Amadado, spicy and sweet. But the passage of time also modifies odors.

The study reveals that less pleasant odors can also be perceived as cheese, vomiting and urine, from the decomposition of the compounds used in the mummification process.

The smell of the mummified bodies was deconstructed with the help of four ‘smell’ experts, who trained for three months to accurately identify individual odors and who had previously described the smell of historical paintings.

The researchers, who wanted to understand the smell of the mummies after long periods in showcases and warehouses Of museums, they collected samples of the smells issued by nine of them in the Egyptian Museum of Cairo.

The scientists separated individual chemical compounds, which They emerge at different temperatures When they heat up within a scientific instrument, and then asked the smells to describe them.

Mainly, the mummies smelled like wood, sweet and spicybut they also released a touch of incense and plants, which were used for conservation in ancient Egypt.

The teacher Matija Strličwho directed the study at the University College in London and the University of Liubliana, said: “We know how the mummies smelled when they were prepared, thanks to the discoveries of lists of reservoir materials and recent archaeological findings.”

“But today they smell different, with the original mummification materials having degraded and with the additional odors of the products used in conservation, together with the pesticides to combat insects otherwise they would devour the coffin and the mummy, “he added.

“These results could help give people a more complete vision of history, Because smell is an important part of it, “concluded Matija Strlič.