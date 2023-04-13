Since its launch last month, resident Evil 4 Remake It has become a complete success, this is because the final product has been liked by both the fans and the specialized press. This has translated into four million units sold throughout the world, a figure that will surely grow throughout these remaining months of 2023.

One of the doubts that people have regarding sales is which platform is the most played on the new journey of Lionand according to the latest UK market data from GSD and Gfk, the 65% of copies were distributed on platforms PlayStationwith a twenty% in Xbox and a 15% in pc in March. The latter is strange, since people want to make mods instantly.

It is worth mentioning that these numbers could have changed over time, since the records are only for the month of March, so at this time the safe number has changed. In the same way, it is surprising that so many copies of it have been sold in just seven days, since it hit stores on March 24.

With the good ratings and mass sales, you may Resident Evil 4 Remake is positioned as one of the franchise’s best sellers, and is considered one of the most outstanding titles of the year. However, prize-wise, it has to compete with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomsame as arrives at nintendoswitch in another month.

Remember that RE4 Remake Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: It’s an excellent game, so those sales are more than deserved. The platform is not really important, what is really worth it is reliving Leon’s vacation in Spain.