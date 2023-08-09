In an exciting meeting that combines a passion for video games and a noble purpose, Twitter user @CodyDaniels88 shared his experience playing super smash 64 with the former president of the United States, Barack Obamaas part of the program make-a-wish. This touching moment revealed not only the generosity of the former president, but also his taste for classic games.

According to the story of @CodyDaniels88the meeting was held as part of the wish fulfillment program of the foundation make-a-wish. During the experience, he had the opportunity to play friendly games of super smash 64 with Barack Obamawho proved to be a genuine fan and enthusiast of the game.

The Twitter user shared exciting details, including the fact that he received a cartridge of Nintendo 64 signed. Also, as a special touch, you were given a unique card protection currency related to the game. These gifts not only make the experience unforgettable, but also reflect the former President’s care and appreciation for the gaming community.

One of the most interesting revelations of the meeting was the favorite character of Barack Obama in super smash 64. According to @CodyDaniels88the former president has a special affection for the character Captain Falcon. This personal connection to a game fighter adds a unique touch to the story, showing how even the most influential leaders can find fun and connection in the world of video games.

Via: X

Editor’s note: These things did not happen when I was a child, and it is very exciting to discover this “human” side of celebrities and important people.