Microsoft wants to give Windows 10 a makeover, the operating system that has not received cosmetic changes since its launch in 2015. Therefore, the technology company prepares a redesign which mainly highlights the news in the start menu, which will implement a floating look with rounded corners.

This is how the site published Windows Latest, which accessed information about the redesign of Windows 10, which is currently in development and is expected to be introduced in the october update this year’s system.

The new design, known by the code name “Sun Valley”, unveiled last summer and seeks to achieve a visual rejuvenation of Windows 10 by using elements of Microsoft’s Fluent Design and the open-source programming language WinUI.

These changes that Microsoft is working on would be introduced into important components of the operating system interfacesuch as the action center, the texts and the start menu.

The new design of Windows 10, as published by the specialized site Windows Latest.

According to a recreation produced by Windows Latest based on the information that is known so far about Sun Valley, the start menu of Windows 10 will borrow a feature from Windows 10X (the version of Windows 10 designed for cloud flexibility) as is the floating layout, with the menu slightly separated from the lower taskbar.

The new Windows 10 Sun Valley start menu will also introduce Rounded edges, and the radius of these borders cannot be customized, nor can the floating layout of the start menu be disabled.

Microsoft is expected to complete the Sun Valley design in June, and this update will also affect other native system applications such as alarms and clock, email and calendar.

Windows 10 Update 21H1



On the other hand, the Redmond giant revealed this Wednesday the next big semi-annual update of the Windows 10 operating system, version 21H1, and ruled out that this software involves substantial changes in the compatibility of hardware.

The Windows 10 operating system usually receives two big updates throughout the year, which group the main novelties, and the last one was version 20H2, that is, that of the second half of 2020, launched in October.

The next major version of Windows 10 will be 21H1, as announced by Microsoft in a document addressed to members of the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program, that is, manufacturers of devices compatible with the system.

The new version of the system will not involve major changes for manufacturers, as it “will follow the same guiding principles as version 20H2”, including toolkits and system drivers, as stated in the document.

The new version 21H1 of Windows 10 will be compatible for users with versions 2004 (April 2020) or version 20H2 of the Microsoft system.

SL