Mexico.- A new scandal has emerged in the Women’s MX League when some inappropriate behavior was revealed on the part of a coach who became part of two of the most important teams in the division, such as tigers Y Chivasis about Ramon Villa Zevallos who won the championship with the Amazonas and then came to the Flock where things would get out of control and that would cost him his job and that to date he does not have a single chance after the complaints of his players that organized outings to table dance with the staff and together they got “drunk” at parties.

According to a Process investigation, this information was disclosed by contacting some players from the Chivas squad whose name they did not give to take care of their safety, who commented on what happened during that time in which the DT held his position. According to this soccer player, it was another of her former teammates who accused what was happening to Nelly Simonsports director of Chivas Femenil, which caused the majority of the group to go against her for having betrayed them by accusing them.

According to the soccer player, coach “Chito” Zevallos had a very close relationship with certain soccer players with whom he made a great impression and with whom he could go to a party. They say that on more than one occasion they attended a table dance to celebrate a birthday, as well as private meetings where everyone could get drunk without any problem. This was kept secret for several months until a soccer player who had already left Chivas for the same reason and because she received threats from her own players, she told her managers.

The informant player added that during the concentrations they had them in a place called San Rafael where the conditions were not the best, with community rooms, without television, internet and dirty places, in addition to the fact that they were prohibited from leaving their rooms. the same soccer player assured that there was never any kind of harassment of the players, so no sexual abuse was ever known within the team, but it did confirm that at least one player had something to do with the coach.

After some time of investigation, Nelly Simón announced that Ramón Villa was dismissed from his position along with his assistants, this caused the indignation of the players who lived with him towards the player who disclosed everything to the managers. The team split and had internal problems, even so they continued to compete but they did not achieve many things because it was not until this Clausura 2022 when they raised the title again under the command of John Paul Alfaro.

Since the complaint and his dismissal, Ramón Villa has not been able to return to lead a team. According to Proceso, his departure from Tigres was exactly for the same reason, he had barbecues with the players and he had excesses with alcohol, which the Amazonas directive did not allow and they stopped him. Now the clubs were warned about it and that is why he has not returned to the bench.