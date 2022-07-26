In recent days the actor Jason Momoaknown for starring Aquamanhad a car accident. In this, the actor hit head-on with a motorcycle. Several details were still unknown, but new information and some videos have already emerged.

The TMZ medium shared a couple of videos showing the accident site shortly after it happened. In them you can see Jason Momoa talking on the phone and heading to his car. While on the ground he can see the paramedics attending to the motorcycle driver.

According to data from the same site, the actor was driving down Old Topanga Canyon Road. A road that has one lane to go and one lane to return. The motorcyclist was coming from the opposite side, when he lost control and collided with Momoa’s car. Which caused him to go flying.

Jason Momoa He was uninjured, but still got out of his car and called emergency services. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where several minor injuries were found. Fortunately, his life is out of risk, despite the spectacular accident.

The Aquaman actor was in California for an event of United Nations regarding the oceans. There she advocated taking care of them since it is in them where ‘the water ends and its journey begins’. At the same time, he urged attendees to fight against climate change.

Where we can see Jason Momoa in the future

Fortunately Jason Momoa he did not suffer any harm to his person. If this had been the case, it might have affected the multiple projects that are on the horizon. As the long-awaited sequel to Aquaman or his turn as the villain of Fast and Furious 10.

It also has a ribbon with Netflix inspired in Nemo in the Land of Dreams. Not to mention that he is the protagonist of the Apple + series, see. So fans of Jason Momoa they still have quite a few upcoming projects to enjoy their performance.

