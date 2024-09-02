Since a few weeks ago it has been confirmed that Toy Story 5 It will be a reality, with a premiere scheduled for next year 2026although this has brought a rather complicated doubt to resolve, since in the art sketches you can see the whole team reunited again. That means that they will have to make a drastic change so that things make sense if we talk about narrative, or that for some extraordinary reason the toys are reunited again.

According to the theories that have been formulated, it is very possible that this story is set a little before what happened in the fourth story where at the end Woody decides to leave the group to become a rescuer of lost toys, although this would be after the development of Forky and before the trip they make to the town where the cowboy stays. For that reason we see the fork and spoon in the sketch together with the characters we already know.

Another alternative is that the protagonist finds a way to return after some accident that happens at the fair and its surroundings, being the perfect opportunity for him to become a collectible object again as he was in the second installment and the villain starts looking for something very important from the cowboy. Well, for those who don’t know, he gave his voice box to Gabby Gabbywho ultimately failed to get the girl’s attention at the antique shop but later had a positive conclusion.

Likewise, the story that they are looking for him as a collectible resonates, as some of the antagonists are an army of Buzz Lightyear which are activated in demo mode, which is why they will have a behavior that makes you think they are the real space warrior. With this in mind, they have a lot of loose ends to tie up if they want to justify the return of Woodysince fans thought that the franchise had now been definitively closed.

Remember that Toy Story 5 It premieres on June 18, 2026 in theaters.

Via: Screenrant

Editor’s note: I have no idea how they will try to justify everything that is happening. In addition, the approach that almost all children spend hours on the tablet has been mentioned a lot.