FBI sources revealed to the newspaper The New York Time what Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who was brutally assaulted by supporters of President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, was killed by the blows received to the head with a fire extinguisher.

For this case they are being investigated 37 people who participated in the mob that stormed the US Congress and that they clashed with the security forces.

Sicknick, according to the testimonies of other agents obtained by the FBI, was severely beaten throughout the body with a fire extinguisher in the corridors of the legislative compound.

Tribute to Brian Sicknick on Capitol Hill. (AP)

The officer was with his companions trying to stop the violent people who were moving around the place, while legislators “hid in their offices and under their desks”.

Sicknick arrived at the hospital alive, but doctors were unable to save him. There are another 14 officers injured, although all without danger of life.

In addition to the FBI, there are other agencies investigating what happened, including the Department of Justice and the National Security Agency.

A police officer flees violent supporters of Donald Trum in the assault on the Capitol on January 6. (AP)

The Justice Department prosecutors who are behind the investigation presented a court document in which they maintain that the attackers planned “capture and assassinate elected officials”, Which shows the degree of violence they reached.

With this indictment, brought by attorneys for the Department of Justice Thursday night, the department seeks the arrest of Jacob chansleand, from Arizona, the shaman of QAnon’s conspiracy theories who entered the Capitol with a naked torso and with horns on his head.

“Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions on Capitol Hill, supports that the intention of the rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials of the United States government“prosecutors said.

Chansley, 33, left a note for Mike Pence on the Senate bench, where the vice president had been minutes before, in which he read: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming”.

Five people were killed in the attack on the Capitol, including Sicknick.