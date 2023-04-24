Officially there are a couple of weeks left until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It’s finally out in stores, and that means players are already ready to receive it within the first second of launch. And it is clear that those who are not attached to it in physical format are going to play it digitally in their switches and therefore they are ready for pre-download.

For the same reason, on the official Japanese page of Nintendo some of the aspects have been given, especially the number of players, compatible control types and even if it will have a connection with Switch Online. Obviously, within all this data it was revealed how much space the title will occupy within the console and it is neither more nor less than 16 GB.

It is worth commenting that it is possible that this number rises a bit, since patches are always added on the day of release, this in order to have a much better stability and without strong errors in the product. With this it could be confirmed that the game card will be precisely from 16 GB in physical, which is perhaps why the game raised its price to $70 USD.

Although 16 GB It is not much today, yes it can be considered Tears of the Kingdom as the heavy of the exclusives of Nintendo, which will be extended as more patches arrive and also the DLC that will surely be released. What an eye, we are talking about company exclusives, as there are deliveries from third parties that reach the 25GB.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is put up for sale May 12.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It will be necessary to make space in the SD in the case of users who want to acquire everything digitally. The good thing is that nowadays these cards are not so expensive anymore, so it is easy to buy a 500 GB one.