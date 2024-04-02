American actor Timothée Chalamet at 28 years old enjoys world fame Thanks to his work in cinema in films such as 'The King', 'Little Women' and recently the Dune saga, he is also one of the most requested to act in Hollywood.
Timothée Chalamet has a saturated work schedule for the next three years, Well, he will spend his time mainly filming films that he will announce at the time, meanwhile, his recent performance can be seen in 'Dune Part Two'.
Thanks to his work in film as an actor, Timothée Chalamet has made a fortune and on social media people are wondering how much it is.
Variety announces that Timothée Chalamet was able to get a salary increase after the premiere of 'Wonka and Dune: Part Two', Because for some time he had been looking for a better salary above 10 million dollars for leading roles in studio film productions.
In various media it is recognized that Timothée Chalamet He became the first actor, in more than four decades, to star in two films whose success marked a milestone at the box office.
Celebrity Net Worth points out that Timothée Chalamet's fortune would be about 25 million dollars, that is, approximately 414 million 027 thousand 500 Mexican pesos.
Timothée Chalamet He has managed to attract attention in the cinema with his performance in other films such as 'Call me by your name', 'Interstellar', 'Lady Bird', 'A rainy day in New York' and 'To the bones'.
