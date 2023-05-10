The CEO of Activision Blizzard Inc., Bobby Kotickcould receive more than $500 million dollars, if the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft.

According to a document filed during hearings before the CMA, Activision said that Kotick, 59, would receive $14.4 million in severance pay if he is fired or leaves under various circumstances within one year of a change of control at the company. Although, Microsoft stated that if the purchase of Activision, Kotick would keep his position.

The executive owns 4.3 million shares and has the right to acquire another 2.2 million through the exercise of options, which could have a total value of $520 million at the price of $95 dollars per share that Microsoft offers. Kotickwho has been CEO for nearly 30 years, received $826,549 in total compensation in 2021, according to the proxy document.

The pay is eye-catching for a leader whose recent tenure has been marred by employee complaints about sexism, a hostile work culture and mishandling of assault reports. Kotick was the subject of employee protests in 2021 and petitions arose demanding his removal due to reports that he failed to report to the company’s board on allegations of rape and other serious behavior. Activision said that the salary of Kotick has been linked to the performance of the company.

“Most of the compensation of the Mr Kotick was earned by exceeding pre-set ambitious goals, including doubling market capitalization for two consecutive periods,” the company said in a statement. “He Mr Kotick It has transformed the company, reshaped the video game industry, and generated tens of billions of dollars of shareholder value.”

The compensation of Kotick It was already controversial before the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the video game publisher, detailing a culture of retaliation and improper behavior. Earlier, the company announced that it would halve the salary and bonus of Kotick in 2021 in response to criticism that his compensation package was excessively generous compared to his colleagues.

In 2020, Kotick received total compensation of $155 million. Most of that came in the form of incentivized stock awards given by the board in 2016.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: And now you know why Bobby is furious after the Activision acquisition was blocked.