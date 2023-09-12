The most anticipated game of the decade, Grand Theft Auto VI, seems certain to release sometime in 2024. In fact, according to recent reports, the game could be revealed as early as next month, ahead of its full release in October of next year. Until we get an official announcement of Rockstar GamesHowever, fans have had to make do with rumors, leaks, and speculation. This includes a recent and somewhat worrying rumor about the price of GTA VI.

The latest reports suggest that Grand Theft Auto VI could cost a staggering $150 (£120) when it finally debuts on consoles and PC. The rumors began when it was revealed that GTA VI It is being developed with a budget of $1-2 billion dollars.

It has also been suggested that Rockstar may charge a separate fee for the campaign Grand Theft Auto VI and GTA VI On-line.

While the rumors have raised concern among some members of the community GTAmany are quick to point out that Take-Two previously said $70 is a fair price for a triple-A release.

Therefore, it seems unlikely that GTA VI is launched at such a high price.

Of course, yes Rockstar Games ends up charging $150 dollars for Grand Theft Auto VI, then you might want to start saving now for the open-world action game. Fans already know a little about the next one Grand Theft Auto, after a huge leak last year. According to them, it seems that the new Grand Theft Auto it will take place in Vice City and will feature male and female playable characters.

In one scene, the characters were shown robbing a restaurant, supporting previous reports of a Bonnie and Clyde-style dynamic.

Another leak suggests that Grand Theft Auto VI will feature multiple illegal racetracks, as well as at least one farm.

Via: Express

Editor’s note: If we weren’t talking about Rockstar, I’d say it’s crazy. It is possible that the “full” game with online and local components will end up costing $150. In that case, I think I would be left without online, which has never caught me.