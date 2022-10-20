We are practically a month away from the release of one of the most anticipated games of this year, God of Ragnarok, a release that has already reached different media outlets for analysis. And now, a new clue has been given as to what the size of the game would be and from the looks of it, it would be one of the largest on Sony consoles. According to PlayStation Game Size experts, Kratos’ odyssey will weigh in at around 118.5GB for the PS4 edition and between 90-100GB for the PS5 edition. This could be added that some kind of patch would arrive on launch day. In addition, the data released for the fifth Sony console belongs to the European version of the video game.

God of War Ragnarok (PS4-PS5)

US :

PS4 : 106.9 GB (Version: 1.01) PS5: 84GB (Version: 1,001,000)

US :

PS4 : 118,519 GB (Version: 1.01) PS5 : 90-100 GB (exact size soon)

Pre-Load : November 2 Launch : November 9

#GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/60gKkvBRJu — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 20, 2022 For those who have no idea what the sequel is about, here is the synopsis: From the hand of Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the acclaimed God of War (2018). The Fimbulvetr is on the move. Kratos and Atreus must travel to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for the prophesied battle that will spell the end of the world. Along the way, they will explore incredible mythical landscapes and face fearsome enemies, such as monsters and Norse gods. The threat of Ragnarök is getting closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and that of the realms. Remember that the game launches on November 18 for PS4 and PS5. Via: Twitter



Editor’s Note: If the question rings a bell as to why it weighs more on PS4, the reason is that PS5 has better space compression. So the games can enter without using so many GB. The post Reveal how much God of War Ragnarok will weigh on PS4 and PS5 first appeared on Atomix.

