Dead Island 2, the horror game developed by Dambuster Studios and distributed by Deep Silver is coming to consoles from Sony, Microsoft and PC. On this occasion, the story will take place in the city of Los Angeles, which is in quarantine due to an invasion of zombies.

If you are a fan of the first game of Dead Island, it is likely that you have enjoyed the large number of zombies that appeared in the game. However, Dead Island 2 it has a funnier tone and takes us to the most well-known neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

The release date was moved up a week and will now be available on April 21, 2023. During the next few days, important information for players will be released, such as its duration, which is around 20 hours if you complete some side quests and other activities.

Art Director Adam Olsson mentioned that this is just a guide, but it is similar to the length of the first game, which is 18 hours if you only play the main story and 27 hours if you do the side quests.

Via: 3DGames

Editor’s note: The trailer for the first Dead Island it let me know the game was going to be bad. With a disastrous bug-infested release I didn’t give it a second chance, but it created its niche. I hope the sequel doesn’t disappoint.