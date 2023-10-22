If you have ever stopped to reflect, even remotely, on the reality of the universe of Super Mario (which we seriously don’t recommend), you may have come across the simplest question: why Mario is injured when a Goomba does it hit him? Turns out this is something they asked Miyamoto in the times of the NESand only with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo He managed to visualize the reason.

According to a new interview from Ask the Developer that Nintendo published, the response of Miyamoto At that time it was because Goombas bite Mario upon impact (at least, that’s how the art director of wonder, Masanobu Sato), so the developers of wonder They decided to add an animation to the upcoming platformer to make this statement a reality.

You can find the relevant section below, in which satodirector Shiro Mouri and game designer Koichi Hayashida comment on this new and exciting addition.

sato: We talked about hardware evolution before; I heard someone ask Miyamoto-san because Mario is damaged when it collides with a Goomba sideways in the original game Super Mario Bros. He apparently responded: “Because the Goombas They bite him.” Mouri: Even if that was what was happening, due to hardware limitations at the time, the graphics were not capable of displaying that level of detail. sato: That’s how it is. But now we are able to show those expressions. Hayashida: The Goombas They have a biting expression the moment they cause damage. sato: Yes, and when they bite you, they do it with a smile on their face! (laughs)

So there you have it, although canonically the Goombas they have always given Mario a small bite on impact (at least, according to Miyamoto), in Mario Wonder This is the first time we can see this nibbling attack in action.

This week we published our review of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and you can see what we think about the game plus a gameplay video in action here.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: I don’t know if I have a Mandela effect but, I remember this was always obvious to me. Maybe I read it published in a magazine at the time, but it’s incredible that now we can actually see the animation.