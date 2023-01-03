Last year the fans of konami They were more than satisfied, since a special event was held in which several games in the saga silent hill were confirmed, including a remake of the second. And while you will have the essence that made the original special, the team at bloober team He confesses that there will be certain specific changes.

The developers spoke with Lords of Gaming about the work on the new version, as well as about the development of Layers of Fear. The initial question about when the game would be released was evaded, but the head of production, Kacper Michalski, He wanted to inquire a little more about the adaptation of the title from 20 years ago, mentioning the changes it will have.

This is what he commented:

The city of Silent Hill has been remodeled using the latest technology, and all the creatures have been recreated with more spooky images. The creature battle AI has also been improved to keep players on their toes. In addition to the images and sound, the experience of the story is a focal point. We have delved into the emotional expression of each character, including the main character James, while respecting the acclaimed setting of the original story.

As seen in the first trailer, the game will have a new perspective of the character’s view, since it is now seen over the shoulder, something similar to the franchise of Resident Evil. Well, if we remember the launch of PlayStation 2it has a third-person camera, but it is very close to the top view of many other survival horror.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, this game will be one of the most anticipated of 2023, or at least we think so, since in the end it may be delayed, especially to meet the quality standards that are expected. We will have to wait to know more details through new videos.