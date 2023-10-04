After a massive 48-hour search, New York State Police announced that Charlotte Sena was found safe and sound after an arduous search operation in Moreau Lake State Park, north of Albany, where he disappeared.

The girl’s absence was reported to the authorities on September 30, during a camping trip with her family.

The last time her parents saw her was on Saturday in the park. Hours later, the bicycle on which she had gone for a ride was found abandoned, For this reason, the authorities determined his case as a kidnapping.

“Charlotte Sena has been located and is in good health. A suspect is under arrest, and the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD confirmed.

Governor Kathy Hochul noted that investigators had managed to decipher a fingerprint from a ransom note allegedly left by the suspect, whom they identified as Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 47, the AP agency reported.

BREAKING: Mug shot released of Craig Ross, arrested for the kidnapping of Charlotte Sena, age 9, at a New York state park She went off to ride her bike while camping and her bike was later found by parents Charlotte was found locked in a cabinet in her camper pic.twitter.com/0Ps5ZBDjBk — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2023

At the conference, Hochul revealed a clue that would have been decisive in capturing the alleged perpetrator. On Monday morning, as state police monitored Charlotte’s family home in Greenfield, New York, The agents noticed that a car was approaching the property and someone, who would have been Ross, placed a ransom note in the mailbox.

The officers managed to get the prints and the second one matched that of the suspect, who was in a database from a 1999 case, in a drunk driving arrest.

After obtaining the information, agents tracked Ross down at his mother’s property. He was in a mobile home that he lived in. “After some resistance, the suspect was detained and the girl was immediately found in a closet,” according to ‘CNN’.

The minor was taken to a local hospital, where she was evaluated and determined to be in good health. Authorities stressed that this was an active investigation and it was not reported whether the man had an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Who is Charlotte Sena?

The missing girl is a fourth-grade student from Greenfield. Before the incident, she had asked permission to go for a bike ride while she was at the campsite with her family. After 15 minutes, when she did not return, her parents became alarmed and called 911.

After finding his bicycle and not finding it anywhere nearby, officials issued an alert on Sunday morning, since it was “It is very possible that a kidnapping had occurred.”

This case also revived the fears of many parents due to the circumstances surrounding it and because it shares similarities with the case of Amber Hagerman, another nine-year-old girl who was taken by a man while she was riding her bicycle in Dallas.

His death was the inspiration for the Amber Alerts, which warn of missing children in imminent danger. In order to find Charlotte, authorities used more than 100 agents, as well as drones and search dogs.

NATHALIA GÓMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITION WITH INFORMATION

THE NATION-GDA

TIME

