Daniel Sancho is awaiting the call to trial for the crime of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. Although the Thai Police had said that the investigation against the young Spaniard was closed, the investigations continue while he remains in jail and under medical observation.

The 29-year-old, who confessed to having murdered the plastic surgeon, ended his isolation due to covid-19. It was thought that he would be transferred to other cells in Koh Samui prison. However, he is in the nursing area due to an unknown health problem.

Silvia Bronchalo, Sancho’s mother, visited him in the Thai jail and upon his release said that she had found him in good condition.

Silvia Bronchalo arrived in Thailand on August 17

“For me it has been very difficult, to tell you that Daniel is much better, he is calm, they are treating him very well… and hoping that everything is resolved very calmly,” he told the media.

That yes, Vicente Cacho, representative of the Embassy of Spain in Thailand, affirmed that although it is well he cannot leave the infirmary because he has a herniated disc.

The condition often occurs in the lower back and causes significant lower back and leg pain, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Therefore, he remains in the area where other inmates with more ailments are cared for. “He is alone with four prisoners in the module. Today Daniel is calm, he is on an emotional roller coaster“, Cacho specified.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta.

In this area of ​​the prison, he has access to a courtyard, where he can walk, run or do yoga. He is expected to undergo further tests to determine if he will be transferred to a cell.

Police analyze new evidence, including autopsy on Edwin Arrieta

In addition to the videos from security cameras, witnesses and Sancho’s own confession about the murder of the Colombian, the Thai Police is looking for new witnesses and is awaiting the results of Arrieta’s autopsy.

“We have received some autopsy results, which we are examining and we cannot reveal yet,” Suteep Chadakarn, a police officer involved in the investigation of the case, told EFE today.

The agent reported that they are still looking for parts of Arrieta’s body, and that 8 of the 17 in which he was initially dismembered have been found.although initially the Police had spoken of 15 parts.

“We especially look for them on the beach,” said Suteep Chadakarn.

The fact that the Police do not have all the parts of the victim’s body could be hindering the conclusive results of the autopsy, legal sources explained to EFE.

The policeman also added that he still has to “interrogate more witnesses before concluding the case, which is expected to happen this month”, without there being any certainty in this regard. The start date of the trial, in which the judicial authorities can request the death penalty against the young man, has not been disclosed.

