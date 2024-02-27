The world of the Miss Universe pageant is once again in the eye of the hurricane after a video of a meeting was leaked in which several directors, including the owner of the pageant, Anne Jakrajutatip, They discussed new marketing strategies for future events. However, accusations of “false inclusion and fraud” have flooded social media. This sparked a debate about the true objectives of the contest which, in recent years, promoted the idea that any woman, regardless of her weight, age, height or marital status, could become “the most beautiful in the universe.”

YOU CAN SEE: Why doesn't Luciana Fuster want to participate in the Miss Universe? Jessica Newton reveals strong reason

What happened to Miss Universe and why were they accused of fraud?

The Miss Universe contest, which emerged in the 1950s with the purpose of promoting a swimsuit brand and the beaches, has evolved over the years, as it has focused on inner beauty, inclusion and social work of the participants. However, the leak of the video suggests that the new administration plans to return to the initial focus of the contest as a business plan.

In the video, you can see Anne Jakrajutatip, current owner of the organization Miss Universe, next to the Mexican businessman Raul Rocha, president of the contest, and other members of the team, discussing the new strategy to promote the event. During one moment of the meeting, Jakrajutatip mentions the inclusion of trans women, married, divorced and of different ages and weights, which generated great controversy and comments about the authenticity of the proposal.

The Miss Universe owner's statements about social inclusion have raised criticism and doubts about the true intention behind these changes to the contest. Some social media users have expressed skepticism, questioning whether these measures are simply a strategy to generate an illusion of inclusion while maintaining a predefined selection system. And these doubts seem to have been corroborated after the leaked audio.

“You already know how our Maya plan is going, we are going to accept everything, trans women, married women, divorced women, women of different ages. But only among us we know that you can compete, but you can't win, so we are going to base it on social inclusion and they are going to think: 'I am part of the organization.' “We are going to say to all the women: 'Now you are our fellow woman,' but you already know beforehand who the winner is,” said Anne Jakrajutatip.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Universe judge was fascinated by Camila Escribns' typical costume: “It was glamorous”

Furthermore, Jakrajutatip mentions in the video that they already have a defined winner, which has generated even more controversy and fueled suspicions about the legitimacy of the contest. So far, neither the organizers nor the participants of the meeting have issued statements regarding the accusations of false inclusion and fraud.

What did Luciana Fuster say about the possibility of participating in Miss Universe?

On a recent visit to Lima, Lucia Fuster responded to the question of whether there was a possibility of participating in Miss Universe after her two-year reign in the contest ends.Miss Grand.

“I don't see on my map, in the future, competing in another beauty contest. It is impossible for me. I am very happy with this title, with this triumph not only for me and my family, but for all of Peru,” the former participant of'This is war'to 'More shows'.

Would Miss Universe be held in Peru?

Juan Carlos Mathews, the current owner of Mincetur, shared in an interview with RPP that the possibility of holding the famous international competition in Peru is being considered. However, he pointed out that there are still several aspects to be evaluated, such as the budget, to specify the necessary actions that would allow the country to be in the global spotlight.

“The experience that El Salvador has had is taken as a reference, where the country had intelligently taken advantage of this event to have global visibility and promote tourism, but also investments and trade at the same time.”, he explained in said medium.

#reveal #audio #prove #Universe #39armed39 #quotYou #winner #isquot