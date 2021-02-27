A group of American researchers have carried out a study comparing daily temperatures with the transmission of the coronavirus in 50 countries of the northern hemisphere. The analysis, carried out between January 22 and April 6, 2020, has concluded that the lower the temperatures, the greater the transmission.

The SARS-CoV-2, causing the new coronavirus, It belongs to a family of viruses that are characterized by more transmission in the cold and less humid months, similar to the behavior of the influenza virus. With this premise, the scientists from the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute of the University of Louisville, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the Joint Center for Artificial Intelligence of the US Department of Defense, authors of the research started.

The work will be published this week in the scientific journal PLOS ONE. Its conclusion allows contribute new knowledge to the behavior of SARS-CoV-2, with the aim of minimizing the effects of its spread in the future.

The rate of increase in infections varies with temperature

The scientists’ work showed that, between -1 ° C and 37 ° C, an increase of 17 degrees in temperature causes the rate of increase in infections to decrease by 1%; while the decrease of those 17 ° C entails an increase in the rate of 3.7%.

The results do not take into account the measures taken by the authorities to reduce the transmission of the virus. “Although the coronavirus is an infectious disease that has a transmission that does not depend on temperature, we have shown that it does have a seasonal component. Obviously, temperature affects social interventions, but the combination of all aspects determines the spread of the virus “, said Aruni Bhatnagar, study co-author and director of the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute.

Slow transmission in summer

Therefore, the researchers state that the transmission of the disease in summer is slower, which could help the authorities to plan the restrictions in these summer seasons in another way.

“It is reasonable to conclude that SARS-CoV-2, like other seasonal viruses, could become endemic unless there is a global and collaborative effort to end the pandemic.”, ends the writing.