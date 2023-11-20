The race of Luis Diaz It has not been easy, it has taken a lot of struggle, persistence, and fighting a thousand battles to get to the place where he is today, as a figure of the Colombian National Team and Liverpool.

Lucho’s childhood was not easy, and he fought many fights to make his way in professional soccer, from when he started in soccer schools, through the Colombian National Team of Indigenous Peoples.

In that hard and persistent time, Luis had to find resources with his friends to be able to travel to participate in soccer tournaments.

Journalist César Augusto Londono revealed an unpublished photo from Lucho’s childhood, when he was just doing raffles to be able to travel to compete.

“Luis Díaz and his friend Romario, when they went to the Barrancas radio stations to sell the raffle tickets to be able to travel to the tournaments,” says the text that accompanies the photo, in which a young Luis Díaz is seen, very thin and with an innocent and excited look.

Today Lucho is a star of the Colombia selection and he just had a magical night by scoring two goals against Brazil at the Metropolitano.

SPORTS

More sports news