At the September event wonderlust, Manzana presented the series iPhone 15where one of the few new features of the phone was its titanium chassis (only in the model Pro). It was promoted as an innovative feature, presenting it as the beginning of a movie and talking about how “this is the same alloy used in the Rover of Mars“. There was certainly a lot of talk about titanium at the event, but a subsequent hands-on test seemed to show some pretty glaring downsides to this design choice. Firstly, the design seems to be very sensitive to fingerprints and leaves a greasy texture after a bit of use. But that is not all.

Looking closely at the sides, the phone appeared to have some slight discoloration near the volume and action buttons. Keep in mind that these are brand new phones, so this is concerning. Right now, ahead of launch, we don’t know if this is a real issue, but it’s something to keep in mind if you’re considering purchasing a iPhone 15 Pro, seems to be limited to the colors Blue and Black. Remember that Manzana promoted titanium as durable and strong. However, the iPhones They don’t NEED stronger side edges. When you drop a iPhone, it is usually the glass that supports the fall, not the edges (they bend, but never break). The glass in the models Pro It’s the same glass Ceramic Shield.

This discoloration could be of great concern to users and Manzana He had to come out to give a statement about it.

“On the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, skin oil may temporarily alter the color of the outer frame. Cleaning your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore its original appearance.”

The brand took the opportunity to clarify that if the phone frame is stained with substances such as ink, makeup, soap, detergent, acids and lotions, any residue that could cause permanent damage should be immediately cleaned.

