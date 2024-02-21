Chuy Montana, a Mexican corrido singer lying down, was murdered on February 7 in the city of Tijuana, border with the United States

Initially, authorities reported that the tragedy occurred in a fight between organized crime groups.

However, the prosecution ruled out this hypothesis and, after several days of investigation, revealed the real reason why the singer was killedApparently the intake of drugs and alcohol had something to do with it.

(You can read: Who was Chuy Montana, the singer close to Fuerza Regida murdered in Mexico?).

The head of the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) of Baja California, María Elena Andrade Ramírez, in a press conference shared the details of the day Chuy Montana was attacked.

'They were songs that he didn't like': details of the murder

He was singing some songs that did not sound like one of his attackers, and despite being asked not to perform them, he continued singing them. See also Sheik Hasina: She rules Bangladesh with an iron fist

“The main motive was the fight at this party in which there was ingestion of drugs and alcohol and it was all due to differences regarding the victim, for being a singer,” the prosecutor said at the press conference.

And he specified: “(Chuy Montana) was singing some songs that did not sound like one of his aggressors, and despite being asked not to perform them, he continued singing them, which bothered the aggressors, who first beat him, handcuffed him and “Finally, they put him in the vehicle where they later shot him and threw him onto the public road.”

(Also: Colombian has been missing in Mexico for more than two months: this is known about the strange case).

In fact, The woman added that it was about sentimental issues. because the aggressor didn't like the songs.

“This situation was exacerbated, perhaps, by the state of drunkenness and drug consumption in which they were, because it is not common that they would have deprived him of his life for that reason,” he said.

Were they your own friends?

For now, at the press conference, the prosecutor also indicated that He ruled out that the incident had taken place at a drug party..

In fact, they assured that they have no evidence of organized crime groups, since he was not hired to play at a meeting.

(Keep reading: The passage of Colombians through Zacatecas, one of the most dangerous states in Mexico).

“They were his friends and acquaintances“It was a friendly coexistence,” said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor also said that the person who committed the homicide is already detained and they have already started the corresponding process.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE

More news

The heartbreaking story of a Mexican who managed to escape from her ex-partner in Colombia

Serial dog killer: terror breaks out in Mexico after murder of 23 pets

Alert in Baja California Sur: four people die from Burkholderia bacteria