In the era in which we find ourselves living, the world of anime has become very relevant, since high-caliber franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Kimetsu no Yaiba and many more have become the favorite programs of many users. That brings us to streaming platforms that have come out to capture attention and have been very interested in adding this type of animation to the catalog.

A new application has recently arrived in Mexico and various parts of Latam, which bears the name Esports Max TVwhich is developed in conjunction with TVCoins. And it is committed to providing quality content to those who use it, among all we have the most popular Japanese programs completely free.

This is mentioned during his disclosure statement:

Esports Max is a unique offer in Latin America that has a complete ecosystem that has rarely been seen in the region, guided by the need to meet the interest of a growing audience.

It is worth mentioning that this has not yet been released freely on devices, but it is expected to appear at some point in the year, so that not only will people be able to watch Japanese programs, but also, as indicates the name, it will be the perfect platform to consult to watch games of Esportsideal for those who follow the trajectory of games like League of Legends.

There is also no talk about which anime will come to the application, and if each chapter will be chosen or if they will be broadcast as a kind of Television channel, so we will have to keep an eye on future updates from its creators.

Via: Esports Max

Editor’s note: If they say it will be free, we may not have the choice of which episodes we want to see of the series. But it will be a kind of streaming in which whoever they want will pass by.