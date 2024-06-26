In the 68th minute of the game Hungary and Scotland in Euro 2024, the player Barnabas Varga He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a “concussion” and breaking “several bones in his face.”

“The forward is more likely to undergo surgery,” said the Hungarian Football Federationwho noted that “he spent the night in the hospital, after the alert that arose due to his condition on the field of play, when he was left lying, shocked and unconscious within the small area of ​​the Hungarian attack, amidst the gestures of concern from everyone.” the people that is here”.

How is your health after the accident?

Once the incident occurred, teammates and rivals alerted the medical services of the “situation so that they could go out at full speed to treat the player, who was placed on his side and then checked by the doctors, already with two tarps around him.” , as has recently happened in other similar situations in football, such as in Euro 2024, when the Dane Christian Eriksen fainted in the stadium Copehagen Parkensaid the EFE agency.

And he added: “After about five minutes of medical attention, on a stretcher, still with the tarps covering the footballer on the sides, Vargas was evacuated from the field, amid the applause of the public, and transferred directly to a hospital in Stuttgart.” .

“The most important thing is that ‘Barni’ is fine. I don’t know if he crashed into the goalkeeper or a defender because it was a confusing situation. That’s why the VAR was checking whether it could be a penalty or not. “What I heard from the players is that Barni at that moment seemed not to be conscious, so everyone was really worried about his condition,” said the DT. Marco Rossi.

After treatment, the footballer left the hospital and is now at home receiving home medical care.

His family reacted in the best way to the news and even published a photo of the player in which you can see the consequences of what happened on the playing field.

