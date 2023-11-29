In recent days, the advertising for movies coming in the following months has grown quite a bit, because in a matter of weeks they have released a new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomas well as the first look at Shadow for the third film Sonic The Hedgehog. And now, after having some silence regarding revelations, he has shown little more than Godzilla VS. Kong: The New Empirewhich is one of the most anticipated science fiction films.

Through the film’s social networks, a poster of said film production has been revealed, in which we see the face of the king of the gorillas himself, but the detail that stands out is the stain of an apparently human hand with touches of blood on the same. And yes, there are no traces of the giant lizard anywhere, so we will have to wait for more illustrations to be released as the release month approaches.

Here you can see it:

The only thing that can be seen in the post of this illustration is: “Bow down before your new king.”

This is the synopsis of the first film:

This latest entry follows the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their own existence – and ours. The epic new film will delve into the stories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and united them with humanity forever.

Remember that The New Empire the next one is released April 12, 2024 On cinemas.

Editor’s note: It will definitely be one of the movies to enjoy in 2024, and with how weak Marvel is right now, it is possible that it will end up taking on a little more relevance. Literally, it will have no competition during the months in which it is going to be released.