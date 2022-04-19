Netflix has released the first official trailer for the third season of “Love, death & robots”, the animated anthology produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller and Joshua Donen. The series will premiere this year volume 3 of the show that began in 2019 and has become one of the most acclaimed animations by the public and critics.

It had already been announced in 2021 with the season trailer that new chapters would arrive again in 2022.

Thus, Netflix has revealed the first preview of what fans can see along with the confirmed release date.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the third season, as “Love, death & robots” arrives on May 20.

At the moment, it is not known how many episodes volume 3 of the series will have, but fans hope that it will be more than in 2021.

“Love, death & robots” premiered in 2019 and aroused applause from critics and Netflix users. Photo: Netflix

The first season of the show had a long batch of 18 stories that had a different style of animation each.

This same amount was expected for its second part, which — contrary to expectations — only had just eight chapters.

“Three robots” will have a sequel in season 3

The second episode of the first season, “Three Robots”, will have a sequel in volume 3 of “Love, death & robots”. This was confirmed by Tim Miller, co-creator of the Netflix animated series.

This episode told the story of three robot friends who survived an apocalypse caused by genetically modified cats with thumbs and the ability to speak.