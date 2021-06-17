Eduardo Mendieta

Monterrey / 06.17.2021 02:29:46





After competing as candidates in the June 6 election and receiving the certificates of majority as elected mayors, the municipal presidents of the Monterrey metropolitan area resumed work and returned to their positions after requesting a license to carry out their campaigns.

Proof of this is what happens in Guadeloupe, where the mayor is expected to return to her work today Cristina Diaz, after receiving your certificate.

On St. Catarina, Hector Castillo He returned to the mayor’s office on Friday, after obtaining the victory as federal deputy for district 1 and receiving his certificate.

Cesar Garza managed to be reelected as mayor of Apodaca and he returned to his activities last week.

On Garcia, Carlos Guevara he returned to the post of mayor one day after the electoral process concluded.

Different situation occurred in San Pedro Garza Garcia, where Miguel Treviño He continued with his work as a munícipe, although he was a candidate and was reelected.

The only mayors who no longer returned to their positions were Adrián de la Garza, from Monterrey, and Clara Luz Floresby Escobedo.