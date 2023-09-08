Friday, September 8, 2023, 10:59



Updated 11:05 a.m.

Malnourished, with wounds all over his back, broken teeth, and even traces of green paint on his body. This is how National Police agents found a poodle puppy in El Ejido, when they were patrolling the Pampanico neighborhood. There they realized that the animal survived in these unfortunate conditions, since it was tied to a piece of furniture in the middle of the street.

When they asked the owner of the dog about its origin, he claimed that it had been given to him and that he had no documents to prove that it was his. In addition, the dog did not have the chip to be able to identify the owners.

Despite this, police officers tracked the notices of missing dogs in messages on social networks until they found the true owner of this poodle. They found a notice from months ago from a veterinary clinic in Murcia, warning of the loss of a puppy of the same breed and the same characteristics.

They contacted the real owner of the dog, who provided reliable evidence that the dog, named ‘Snoopy’, was hers. It was a specimen with a pedigree whose price can exceed 1,300 euros in the market.

‘Snoopy’ thus returned to Murcia with his owner, but he did not forget the policemen who made his return home possible. The owner periodically sends videos to the agents to show them her recovery.