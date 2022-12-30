Houston. It was a rescue worthy of Batman: Battered by a cold snap in the United States, some 700 bats were returned to their habitat Wednesday evening in Texas after six days of heat therapy and, for some, intensive care.

These Mexican free-tailed or mouse-tailed bats (Tadarida brasiliensis), Considered one of the most abundant mammals in North America and key to insect control, they were released under a bridge in the city of Houston by the Humane Society (HHS) of the Texas city.

Last week, the frosts and unusual temperatures for the region had caused a shock hypothermic” in their colony: unable to remain attached to the structure of the building, the bats had fallen from 5 to 10 meters high, according to the non-governmental organization (NGO).

These mammals, which weigh an average of 13 grams and are 10 to 12 centimeters long, are “small, have little body fat, and cannot survive long when lying on the ground in subzero temperatures,” HHS added in a statement. his Facebook page.

Volunteers helped collect them, and more than 1,500 bats were cared for by the organization over the weekend, both in their refuge and in the penthouse of their wildlife director, Mary Warwick.

most survived

Most only needed warmth and hydration, but the worst affected were placed in incubators and fed intravenously.

“Surprisingly, most of the bats have survived,” HHS noted.

With the return this week of milder temperatures, around 22 degrees Celsius, the NGO released “close to 700” of the bats at nightfall, when these animals fly to hunt for insects at night. He noted that he will soon do the same with others.

Bat watching is a popular pastime in Texas and several bridges have large colonies.

The Waugh Bridges, in Houston; Congress Hall in Austin and Camden Street in San Antonio draw visitors after dark, when bats leave en masse for their nocturnal forays.