Chiapas.- The National Migration Institute (INM) of the Ministry of the Interior carried out the return of 126 foreigners from Venezuelaso far this year they add a total of 343 returns.

These are 117 men and nine women who could not prove their income to the country and remained in the Siglo XXI Immigration Station, located in Tapachula, Chiapas, awaiting return to their country of origin with full respect for their human rights, in accordance with the law and regulations on the matter.

The logistics of the land and air bridge began this morning, Saturday, July 30, with the boarding of the migrants in four buses to be transferred from the migratory station to the Tapachula International Airport.

The Federal Migration Agents were supported by elements of the National Guard and the Federal Protection Service, to guarantee a safe transfer until they arrived at the airport where they boarded the plane at 07:00.

The INM reiterates its commitment to these actions for safe, orderly and regular migration under procedures within the law in order to avoid risks that irregular transit entails.