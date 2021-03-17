National deputies of the UCR led by Alfredo Cornejo and Mario Negri, along with Senator Luis Naidenoff, denounced that the Formosa police he kept them in a detachment waiting for the result of the coronavirus test, despite the fact that they assured that they had already done it before with a negative result: “They do not allow us free movement,” they expressed.

The deputies arrived in Formosa on Tuesday afternoon to participate in the protests against the quarantine and the management of Governor Gildo Insfrán. For the police harassment, Negri told the press that they will denounce the governor.

According to social networks, as soon as they entered Formosa territory the police guarded them to the place where they had to carry out the swab: “They don’t want to take care of us, they want to control us #FormosaLibre, “said Cornejo, who published a video of the moment they were accompanied by the police force.

The Insfrán Police stopped us on National Route 11 and they won’t let us get to Clorinda. They do not respect our parliamentary privileges that guarantee free movement throughout the country. Insfrán must understand that Formosa is not another nation, it is part of Argentina. pic.twitter.com/GwTPaOa0Jj – Mario Raúl Negri (@marioraulnegri) March 16, 2021

Three hours later, the former governor of Mendoza uploaded a video on Twitter where he said that despite having a negative PCR that had been carried out in another jurisdiction, they were still in the police station.

“The police have an order not to let Clorinda pass us. The act was at 8:30 p.m., they knew about that time and that’s why they are holding us. They delayed us since we arrived and what they are doing is illegal“, it manifested.

With double PCR testing we are together with national deputies on route 11 at 70km from #Clorinda but, contrary to all national regulations and the national Constitution itself, they do not allow us to continue because the Formosan government does not give us the results. #FormosaLibre pic.twitter.com/jHBHk97grS – Luis Naidenoff (@luisnaidenoff) March 16, 2021

The one who also spoke about it was Negri: “Everyone knew we were coming here. We swabbed before entering, but when we arrived they asked us for another test. They took us to a detachment and left us more than 40 minutes without being able to circulate“, he counted.

And he continued: “The argument they gave us is that we could not continue on our way due to a ‘health issue’. This is Insfrán’s Argentina.”

Faced with this situation, the Cordovan deputy said that they will criminally denounce the Governor of Formosa for prevent the free movement of national legislators that the Constitution guarantees: “They cannot do that. What happens here is a shame, it’s intolerable“.

After forty minutes stopped on National Route 11, the Provincial Police allowed the radical deputies – after 9:00 p.m. – to continue heading to the city of Clorinda, since the results of the tests reached the cell phone of one of the security agents. PCR carried out by the deputies upon arrival in Formosa.

The deputies will have a meeting with residents of the province and on Wednesday morning they will speak with merchants and living forces of the provincial capital. Then they will give a press conference to local media.

While observing the whole situation, the constitutional lawyer, Daniel Sabsay – a guest on the TN news channel – shared some sensations of what happened: “What I see happened now it’s rude, of the unconstitutionality of a man who is desperate (for the president of Formosa). Violate parliamentary immunities in this way I had never seen it“.

And I conclude: “Insfrán uses a supposed health protection to be a true tyrant. In isolation centers there have been women who lost their pregnancies through neglect. It’s very serious“.